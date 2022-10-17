(WYTV) – Halloween is just around the corner and that means lots of sugar for the kids.

A Positive Parent teaches their kids good dental hygiene.

Teaching Dental Hygine to kids at a young age can prevent toothaches later in life.

Dr. Jeremy Taylor from Taylor Made Dental in Boardman says there is proper dental care for children, that will help their teeth stay healthy in the long run.

Dr. Taylor says kids should brush their teeth two times a day for two minutes.

For kids less than 3 years old, Dr. Taylor recommends using a rice size smear of toothpaste on the toothbrush and a pea sized amount of toothpaste for kids older than 3.

We brush our teeth every single day, a habit that has become mundane we don’t have to think about it anymore, but are you really brushing your teeth correctly?

“Circles back and forth you don’t want to scrub too hard, because you could actually do damage to your teeth, nice gentle circular motions starting in the back and moving to the front,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor encourages kids to avoid super sugary foods and drinks throughout the day. He understands that children want sweets but taking precaution will protect their growing teeth.

“The kiddos that get in trouble are the ones that are getting sugary drinks right before bed or they are going to bed with sugary drinks on their teeth and not watching their teeth afterward,” said Taylor.

Dr. Taylor recommends introducing flossing to your child at a young age to try and get them in to a comfortable routine.