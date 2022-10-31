(WYTV) – Children have many emotions and with that comes many different ways of expressing them. A Positive Parent helps their child identify what they are feeling.

Specialists say parenting influences who your children become as adults.

Dr. Jaelyn Farris is the director of Flying Trees Academy, a hybrid home school program that helps elementary school students develop socially and emotionally.

She tells me positive parenting has a bigger impact than we think.

“Parenting is probably the hardest and most important job that most of us will ever do,” said Dr. Farris.

Dr. Farris says positive parenting promotes well-being and healthy child development.

“One of the ways to do that is to teach children how to identify their emotions and how to cope with those emotions. Little people have really big emotions,” explained Dr. Farris.

Dr. Farris says it is normal for children to cry, but all behavior is an attempt at communication. A young child may not be able to identify the emotion they are feeling, but as a parent, you can help.

“The world is new to them, so they’re looking to their parents to help them understand what’s going on in the world and also in their bodies,” said Dr. Farris.

She says you pick up on your child’s emotional cues, focus on responding rather than reacting.

“One good tool for parents is to take some deep breaths and maybe count to five or ten before responding. And as they’re doing that, they can really tune into what’s going on with their child’s face,” said Dr. Farris.

Dr. Farris says attaching a word to the emotion helps build the child’s emotional toolbox.

“A parent can say, ‘I see that you scrunched up your eyes and your eyebrows and you’re scowling at me. That means you’re feeling angry.,'” said Dr. Farris.

She tells me it’s important to listen to your child and validate what they are feeling.

“Allow yourself to hear what your child is saying. Validate it and I would actually recommend verbally repeating it. So, ‘I hear you saying that you’re feeling sad,'” Dr. Farris finished.

She says misbehavior is often labeled as attention seeking, but viewing it as seeking connection can help parents and kids work together. She tells me it’s never too late to practice these parenting methods.