(WYTV) – When it comes to athletics, about 495,000 of the nearly 8 million student-athletes move from the high school to college level. The numbers may seem depressing, but they shouldn’t stop you. In this week’s Positive Parenting segment, we spoke to a high school athletic director and college coach about how parents can help their kids get to that level.

Playing at the college level — it’s the daydream of many student-athletes while they’re supposed to be paying attention in class.

“Take a trip with them and expose them to what college life looks like,” said William Nicholson, athletic director at Warren G. Harding High School.

Key word — exposure. Get in front of college coaches, make sure your child takes the lead and tells their coaches they’re interested in playing at the college level.

“I’m not familiar with the baseball recruiting and I’m not familiar with soccer, and I understand that’s a little bit of a different, even basketball, but it’s a much more AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] driven environment when it comes to recruiting,” said Scott Benzel, Westminster’s head football coach.

Most importantly, make sure they have their academics in order as well.

“That’s something that doesn’t get talked about enough, you know, we’ve reached on a guy in terms of height, weight, speed, size. But if they have a great academic profile to me, that is a way to sort of cover your investment,” Benzel said.

Also, make sure to expose them to life on a college campus so they can figure out what they like and don’t like.

“Let them see what it entails, and if you’re a baseball player, if you got an opportunity to go watch YSU or whoever, take them up there and let them see the competition from the next level high school to what the competition is all about,” Nicholson said.

“Look at places where a football wasn’t going to work out for you. Would you still be happy being at that school? Because, you know, again, it’s not for everyone. It’s a lot of hard work,” Benzel said.

When it comes to Divisions I, II and III, while they’re different, the athletes put in all the same work.

“I’m doing things at Division III that I did in Division I that expectations are always the same, you know. The only difference, I think, is one’s paying for their freight and the other one isn’t,” Benzel said.

And if you can’t get a scholarship, there’s still the possibility to walk on or play club sports.

“They can still be involved in sports because sports is a great way, you know, teamwork, getting along with people, communicating, staying in shape. That they could continue on in college as a student, because once again, those college scholarships are very, very difficult to land,” Nicholson said.