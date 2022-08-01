(WYTV) – According to one 2020 report by the Milken Institute, only 20% of Americans quote “Demonstrate a relatively high level of financial literacy.”

“They don’t teach a lot of this in schools. I wish they would. But right now our culture does not teach this,” said Rick Horvath, a financial advisor.

Horvath has worked in the investment business for 25 years and recommends starting your kids an investment account at birth, if possible. He recommends an ‘UTMA’ named for the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act. This account usually has a higher interest rate than a regular savings account.

“A law that benefits the parents because it puts the child’s social security number as the you know, the actual account owner. But it doesn’t penalize the parents when it comes to tax time,” said Horvath.

If you already have a savings account for your child, you can always transfer that money into a higher yield account.

“Let’s say there’s $5,000 in the savings account as an example we would probably take $4,000 of it out, put it into an UTMA account,” Horvath continued.

As kids get to their mid-teens, Horvath says that’s a good time to open a checking and savings account that their parents control.

“Only the parent could take the money out. And then once they reach the age of 21, then they have the option to take over the account,” said Horvath.

And when kids grow up and are off on their own, 10% is the minimum amount Horvath recommends for them to save.

“If they have a particular item or as you would said, a car, some large purchase, then that’s going to take a little more discipline and you’re going to be in the 20% and 30%,” Horvath finished.