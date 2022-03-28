(WYTV) – Our kids are taking off their masks in school now — we’re getting back to normal but that means other health problems.

After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools started giving the green light to lift mask mandates. But, that brought with it a new set of challenges. Doctors are now seeing a rise in colds and other common viruses.

“All of that went down to zero virtually just with the masks and yes, we have been seeing those numbers go up,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla with Salem Family Practice.

Cases of RSV, a seasonal respiratory virus that’s highly contagious and mostly affects children, also spiked, possibly due to the relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines.

But, Dr. Sevilla says it’s not something to panic about.

“The cases that are going up are reaching back to pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.

Dr. Sevilla says he has had a lot of parents ask him whether or not mask-wearing and social distancing have weakened their child’s immune system. They’re concerned that their kids haven’t been able to build up resistance to common bugs.

Dr. Sevilla wants parents to first check on their child’s shot records, making sure they haven’t fallen behind.

“Now that we know that COVID and the COVID numbers are decreasing, that’s the type of immunity that I’m concerned about with kids, that they have to catch up with their normal immunizations,” he said.

So parents, what can you do if your little one gets sick?

“If there’s a concern, bring them in. We’ll check them out. Most likely it’s one of the common illnesses that we were seeing before the pandemic and it’s nothing to panic about,” Dr. Sevilla said.