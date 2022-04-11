(WYTV) — This week in Positive Parenting we tackle how to stress-less while parenting. All parents and caregivers get stressed — it’s normal — but this week we learned some tips from Mahoning Valley Children Services on how to prevent it from crossing the line.

“You have stress from just being tired every day, getting up and doing the same thing over and over, work, health problems. Then you know, take into consideration financial problems lead to stress, relationship issues,” said Jennifer Kollar with Mahoning County Children Services.

All these things we experience but for a parent or caregiver, can be compounded by caring for a child.

“I just wanted to provide some tips, you know for parents out there who are feeling overwhelmed you know trying not to to to diffuse all those stresses that we are bombarded with on a daily basis,” said Kollar.

Kollar has ten tips for people to use to help get rid of that stress.

“You really should take into consideration is understand child development, like, at what stage should you expect certain behavior,” said Kollar.

She also suggests taking time to do something for yourself, seeking outside help from someone, and accepting that things don’t always go as planned.

“Count to ten before you react,” said Kollar.

Sometimes a simple hug, holding hands or a pat on the back with the child helps too.

“When you feel like that anger’s getting the best of you, walk away from the situation and compose yourself before you go back,” said Kollar.

It’s also suggested to listen and have good communication with the child, schedule family time and discuss concerns with other parents or caregivers.

“All the different ways we get stressed, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to lash out and abuse your child, you know what I mean. What we want to do is, we want to teach people how to put different behaviors in place before you get to that point,” said Kollar.

The goal is to give parents the knowledge so they can help themselves and their children.