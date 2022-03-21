(WYTV) — Death and grieving for a parent can be especially stressful. On top of our own grief, we care about how our children are coping with something new.

Kim Calhoun with Hospice of the Valley shared some advice on how to handle this.

“Kids grieve through behaviors, and sometimes they don’t know where or how to process their grief. They model the adults that are around them, how they grieve,” said Calhoun.

There is no right or wrong way, and there’s no time frame for the grieving process.

“The most important thing is is to keep the line of communication open. We have to remember that we have to meet kids, no matter what age they are, where they’re at. But if you plant that seed, and let them know that ‘I’m here for you, whenever you want to talk about it,'” said Calhoun.

Remember to let the school know of your loss as well.

“It’s really important that the parent let the school know as well that there was a loss because the children’s behavior can change,” said Calhoun.

Nick Gatzke is the head pastor at Old North Church, and he said faith is a vital part of the grieving process.

“It’s vital because it provides perspective and it provides hope. Death is also part of the natural process given by God, and when the story of God is woven through a person’s life, it actually provides hope for what happens after life,” said Gatzke.

Pastor Nick sees death as an opportunity for spiritual growth.

“In the midst of this, I can still understand that God is present, and I can cling to Him, and actually it provides an opportunity for a child to learn what it means to cling to God,” said Gatzke.

Resources are available around the Valley. Some are absolutely free.

“Sometimes families feel like, ‘Well my loved one didn’t die at Hospice of the Valley.’ But our services are free and available to anyone in need, and we are doing live grief groups right now,” said Calhoun.