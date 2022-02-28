CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) — Are you looking for a child care center? The three C’s will guide you: cost, of course, plus convenience and competent staff.

You’ve done your homework, found a child care center with as many stars as possible — five is as good as it gets. But now what?

Wonder Zone in Champion tells us how good parents act once they’ve found their center.

Terese Sandford is an administrator at Wonder Zone. What does she expect from parents who use her services?

“They want to turn all their paperwork in, that’s very important. They want to have communication on the wants and needs of their students or their child. They pay their bill on time,” said Sandford.

Any questions? Just refer to Wonder Zone’s parent handbook — all the answers are inside.

“These are guidelines that help the center keep moving forward and being productive, resourceful and compliant,” said Sandford.

“Communicate with their teacher. Just be on the same page, interact, show up for the important things we have going on,” said Wonder Zone teacher, Kelsey Byler.

“What are your responsibilities as a good parent? When I get here, I make sure Abbey is ready for school, she’s got her lunch packed, and if they need anything. I bring cereal, just make sure she’s ready,” said Jeremy Leppert, whose child attends Wonder Zone.

A parental no-no: bringing a sick child here.



“Obviously if they have any type of fever, you don’t want to bring them, or constant coughing because then at that point in time, germs can be spread out, runny noses,” said Sandford.

Childcare is a two-way street. Professionals are ready to care for your child and parents should respect that — it’s part of positive parenting.