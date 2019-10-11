Pa. police warn parents of THC-laced candy

Keeping Kids Safe

Officers in Johnstown seized candy laced with THC at a house in Stoney Creek Township

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Johnstown Police Department

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Pennsylvania are warning parents ahead of the Trick or Treat season about the discovery of THC-laced candy.

Officers in Johnstown, about 65 miles east of Pittsburgh, seized candy laced with THC at a house in Stoney Creek Township.

The candy, called Nerds Rope edibles, contains 400 milligrams of THC and the packaging looks very much like children’s candy.

Drug laced candy
Photo courtesy of Johnstown Police Department

Police are urging parents to be vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.

Drug-laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from real candy, police said.

**ATTENTION** The Johnstown Police would like to draw extra attention to the Nerds Rope edibles containing 400mg of THC…

Posted by Johnstown Police Department on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com