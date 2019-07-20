Organization warns parents about posting pictures of children on social media

The study also found that 90% of children have been featured on social media by the age of two

(WYTV) – Hashtags are a fun way to get engagement on a social media post or connect with similar posts, but a national organization has a warning for parents who post images of their children online.

The non-profit Child Rescue Coalition published a new report with common hashtags that they say pedophiles search for online. These reported hashtags canvas social media for images of young children.

The study also found that 90% of children have been featured on social media by the age of two, and 89% of parents have not checked their privacy settings in more than a year.

The group advises that parents should pause before they post and consider how the images of their children might fall into the wrong hands.

For more information, visit www.childrenrescuecoalition.org.