Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials on children under 12

Health experts nationwide say pediatric vaccines could be a game-changer

(WYTV) – After conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials with teenagers, Moderna is now opening them up to children younger than 12.

As of last week, the CDC reported that 226 kids in the U.S. ages 17 and below lost their lives as a result of the virus.

In Ohio, anyone 16 and up can start getting vaccinated at the end of the month.

Experts say it’s important to talk to teens about the vaccine before and after they get their shots.