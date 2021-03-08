Keeping Kids Safe: Youngstown shooting shines light on child gun safety

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An incident on the east side of Youngstown Monday is sparking the conversation about children and gun safety.

Data from the CDC shows that 87 children, teens and young adults are killed or injured by guns in the U.S. every day.

Other alarming statistics include: (Source: Centers for Disease Control)

One in three homes with children has a gun.

Kids as young as 3-years-old may be strong enough to pull the trigger on a handgun.

Three out of four children, including kids less than 10-years-old, living in a house with a gun know where it is. Even when their parents think they don’t.

If you do own a gun, safety experts recommend teaching your child gun safety. Keep it locked up and unloaded, with the ammunition stored somewhere else.

Make sure children and teens can’t access the keys or combinations to lock boxes or gun safes.