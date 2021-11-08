Keeping Kids Safe: Wolf expects to let schools set masking rules in January

by: MARK SCOLFORO, MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press

Students catch their bus near Ambridge Area Senior High School, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Ambridge, Pa. Pennsylvania school districts will soon be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.” (Andrew Rush /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that his administration plans to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17.

The acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities.

The Wolf administration imposed a statewide mandate in early September, citing a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

