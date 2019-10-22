Keeping Kids Safe: The importance of safe sleep for babies

Unfortunately in Ohio, three babies die each week in unsafe sleep environments

(WYTV) – Many new parents are still using unsafe sleeping practices with their babies.

A study in pediatrics shows 22% of mothers don’t put their babies to sleep on their backs. Many still share a bed with their babies and don’t avoid soft bedding.

Akron Children’s Hospital: Safe Sleep and Cribs for Kids

According to doctors at Akron Children’s Hospital, these deaths are preventable by keeping in mind a few safe sleep ABCs. Making sure babies are Alone, on their Back and in an empty Crib.

“Improving birth outcomes, decreasing infant mortality, but we still have babies who don’t reach their first birthday. Where have we had success? On safe sleep deaths. So people really are getting the message to try to keep their babies in a safe sleep environment,” said Dr. Elena Rossi with Akron Children’s Hospital.

CDC: Helping Babies Sleep Safely

Akron Children’s collaborates with community agencies to provide a Pack ‘n Play or Criblette at a discounted price to eligible high-risk families that otherwise don’t have a safe place to put their baby to sleep.