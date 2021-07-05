Keeping Kids Safe: Teaching your children about bicycle safety

(WYTV) – Summer is in full swing and kids are spending a lot of time outside, riding their bikes especially. Unfortunately, accidents can and will happen.

According to Akron Children’s Hospital, bicycles are one of the leading causes of injuries in kids.

So, before they hop on and start pedaling, here are some safety tips.

Always wear a helmet

Ride a bike that’s the right size

Wear bright clothes

Put reflectors on your bikes

Ride during the daytime

Follow the rules of the road

Make sure your children understand safety signals and the importance of riding with traffic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, head injuries are the most common cause of death or serious disabilities in bicycle-related crashes.