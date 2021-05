The schools that took the measures showed 37 percent fewer cases compared to those that did not

(WYTV) – A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded schools that made “a few changes” significantly lowered COVID-19 cases.

Researchers found elementary schools that had improved ventilation and mandated face masks for staff had much lower COVID-19 cases than other schools.

The schools that took the measures showed 37 percent fewer cases compared to those that did not.

Just opening windows or using fans for better ventilation lowered cases by 35 percent.