Keeping Kids Safe: Statistics show deadly lack of seat belt safety in certain age group

The NHTSA says one age group isn't buckling up as much as it should be

(WYTV) – More people are buckling up when they get into vehicles to head out and about, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one age group isn’t: teenagers.

According to statistics, more than half of teens ages 13 to 15 who died in crashes in 2017 weren’t wearing a seat belt.

The NHTSA reminds all parents that buckling up is not a one-time conversation in the car.

They urge you to set the example by always wearing your seat belt and reminding your teens that buckling up isn’t just the law, it’s the most important factor in preventing death.