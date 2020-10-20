Keeping Kids Safe: SIDS Awareness Month reminds parents of the ABCs of safe sleep

SIDS is the sudden and unexpected death of a baby less than one year old

(WYTV) – Part of the effort to reduce infant mortality is increasing awareness about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Akron Children’s Hospital is doing just that, especially during October, which is SIDS Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3,600 babies in the United States die unexpectedly each year.

The numbers are also going up locally.

To help prevent this tragedy, Dr. Elena Rossi from Akron Children’s Hospital said it’s important to educate parents on what a safe sleep environment looks like. She said to follow the ABCs.

“We all know the ABCs, but for safe sleep: alone, baby should sleep alone, babies should sleep on their back, it’s the safest position, and the baby should sleep in a crib and I’ll qualify that by saying and empty crib, nothing in the crib,” Dr. Rossi said.

Dr. Rossi says that means all stuffed animals, pillows, bumpers or blankets need to be kept out of the crib.

Akron Children’s Hospital offers several programs to help expecting moms learn about safe sleep. They can even give you a Pack ‘n Play for your baby.

For more information contact Sherry Blair, Akron Children’s Hospital’s traumatic brain injury prevention coordinator, at 330-543-8942.