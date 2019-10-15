Keeping Kids Safe: Preparing your kids for a fun and safe Halloween

(WYTV) – Ahead of Halloween, health and safety organizations are reminding parents and children to take some precautions before hitting the streets for trick or treating.

When it comes to costumes, the Mayo Clinic suggests wearing bright or reflective clothing so your kids can be seen in the dark. They can also use glowsticks or flashlights. Make sure they are flame resistant and fit your child properly, or else they could trip and fall. Also, make sure props aren’t dangerous, such as wands, swords and knives. When it comes to wearing masks, try opting for non-toxic makeup instead.

When it comes to candy, the Food and Drug Administration warns parents not to let their kids snack on treats from their goody bags while they’re out trick-or-treating. The FDA suggests giving your kids a light snack beforehand so they aren’t tempted. Adults should inspect candy before giving it to their kids and make sure everything is commercially wrapped. Also, do not give younger children candy or toys that can be a choking hazard.

When it comes to safety, Safe Kids Worldwide says parents should join kids when trick-or-treating, especially if they’re under the age of 12. Make sure children look both ways before crossing the street and follow traffic signals and crosswalks. Walk, don’t run, and if there are no crosswalks make sure you walk facing traffic. As always, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for cars.

For more information about these topics — plus guidelines on eye safety, driver safety or pumpkin carving — click on the links above to hear from the professionals.