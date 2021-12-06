Keeping Kids Safe: Popular baby monitoring socks discontinued

(WYTV) — A popular brand of baby monitoring socks has been discontinued after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about their safety.

Owlet’s Smart Socks are programmed to track a baby’s vitals and sleep patterns. Parents claim of the device gives them peace of mind while their baby sleeps.

The FDA said the socks are medical devices because they alert parents to their child’s heart rate and oxygen levels and the socks need to be regulated.

“For a bit now the American Academy of Pediatrics has been pushing that this is not just a video monitor but it really is a healthcare device and the FDA decided that because it’s a healthcare device, the FDA needs to monitor the use of it as they would with any other medical device,” said Dr. Therese Linnon, a pediatrician at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Owlet said in a statement on its website it plans to “pursue marketing authorization from the FDA for these features.”

The company also specifies that the FDA’s warning letter “isn’t a recall of the product and that no safety issues have been identified.”

Akron Children’s reminds parents the best way to keep their children safe while they sleep is by practicing the ABCs of sleep. Babies are safest Alone, on their Backs and in an empty Crib.

