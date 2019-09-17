Keeping Kids Safe: Ohio health director warns less than 1 tsp. of e-liquids can kill a toddler

Amy Action says a lot of the calls Ohio's poison control centers get are due to kids ingesting liquid nicotine

(WYTV) – While it’s been a relatively rare occurrence, nicotine poisonings have become more prevalent in recent years, especially in kids.

Nicotine poisoning refers to toxicity related to nicotine products.

The recent spike is attributed to new versions of nicotine products that seem to be hitting the shelves daily.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes and pure liquid nicotine are more likely to lead to nicotine poisoning.

But not all adults are vulnerable. It tends to affect children the most.

In fact, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reports that more than half of the center’s cases of nicotine poisonings in 2014 involved children younger than 6 years old.

Amy Action, director of the Ohio Department of Health, says a lot of the calls Ohio’s poison control centers get are due to kids ingesting liquid nicotine, thinking it’s candy because of the labels.

“These e-liquids are candy-flavored, as you know. Less than a teaspoon of this can kill a 2-year-old. So there is another danger to these products being in houses that we’re trying to address as well,” Action said.

According to WebMD, doctors agree that the public’s misconception that nicotine isn’t harmful needs to change, saying you shouldn’t leave e-cigarettes lying around the house, just like you wouldn’t leave open bottles of alcohol or regular cigarettes around young children.

One study found that “affected children are … 2.6 times more likely to experience a serious medical outcome compared to children exposed to traditional cigarettes.”

As of 2016, liquid nicotine is required to be sold in childproof packaging.

Just last week, the Ohio Department of Health released a new list of initiatives to combat youth vaping.