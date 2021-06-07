Keeping Kids Safe: Number of teens being hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing

(WYTV) – COVID-19 cases are going down nationwide but there is one concerning number going up.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a significant number of teens are getting sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized, some even ending up in the ICU.

The United States is now administering more than 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so 49 percent of Americans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

“Until teens are fully vaccinated, they should continue to wear a mask and take precautions when around others who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The numbers are renewing the push to get eligible children 12 to 17 years old vaccinated.