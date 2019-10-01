Keeping Kids Safe: Medical director reminding everyone to get flu shot

For this flu season, the vaccine is being updated to better match viruses that are expected to be strong this year

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s that time of year, when the sniffling, coughing, just feeling under-the-weather pandemic seems to hit people hard.

“It’s time once again, we need to talk about the single most important thing we need to do. All of us. Each year. Get an annual flu vaccination,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Influenza is a respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs.

Symptoms can be similar to a cold but come rapidly and include fever, muscle or body aches, sore throat and coughing.

Infections can be mild to severe and in some cases… fatal.

Young children, pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions and people over 65 are most at risk of developing flu-related complications.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated each year, preferably by the end of October.

For this flu season, a few changes have been made to the vaccine. It is being updated to better match viruses that are expected to be strong this year. Most notably, it will be formulated to attack four different viruses.