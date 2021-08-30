Keeping Kids Safe: Kids can suffer from long lasting COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 longer-haulers are not just for grown-ups. It's rare, but children can suffer from similar after effects of the virus.

There’s little known about young long-haulers. Many of the symptoms align with adults.

They can range from from loss of taste and smell to chronic fatigue and pain.

Doctors are closely following adult long-haul findings, hoping to learn more about the chronic condition.

Just recently, a pediatric COVID long-haul clinic opened in Baltimore to help address the growing number of cases in kids.

