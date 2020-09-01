Keeping Kids Safe: Keep your kids fueled with healthy foods for a successful school year

Break yourself from a food rut by planning ahead and keeping it simple

(WYTV) – It’s one of the best things you can do for your child, but feeding them healthy meals and snacks isn’t always easy, especially during the school year.

Dietitians say kids should be offered three meals and two to three snacks throughout the day.

Snacks should consist of two food groups, like a slice of bread with peanut butter and some bananas on top, or a yogurt with a side of crackers.

They say you can break yourself from a food rut by planning ahead and keeping it simple.

“Eating properly affects how we feel. It affects our mood, it affects our brain. So if we’re not fueling our bodies, then we’re not going to be able to function properly,” said Katherine Shary, a registered and licensed dietitian.

Shary said what we teach kids now about healthy eating is what they’ll take with them into adulthood.