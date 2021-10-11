Keeping Kids Safe: Is it safe to trick-or-treat door-to-door?

(WYTV) – Halloween is almost here and you know trick-or-treating is at the top of every kid’s mind, but as the pandemic continues on, is it safe for parents to let their children go door-to-door?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it is.

But the goverment’s top Infectious Disease Doctor urged masking for kids who haven’t been vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for children 12 and up by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA could also give similar emergency authorization for children ages 5 to 11 days before Halloween.

This comes at a time when doctors nationwide are seeing an increase in Pediatric Inflammatory Disease associated with COVID-19.

“We know that the Delta variant has really impacted kids, more than previous waves have done, and so it’s not really that big of a surprise a couple weeks after your first cases of COVID start rolling and then you start seeing your MIS-C cases roll in,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, infectious disease specialist.

The seven day average of new coronavirus cases has dipped below 100,000 for the first time in almost three months nationwide. Hospitalizations and deaths are also down.