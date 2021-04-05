Keeping Kids Safe: How to know if a child is being abused or neglected

(WYTV) – This month, WYTV is teaming up with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.

Preventing Child Abuse During COVID-19

Do you know how to spot the warning signs?

Here are a few concerning behaviors and physical signs to look for:

The child suddenly changes their behavior or performance in school

They’re always watchful, preparing for something bad to happen

They have unexplained injuries

They seem scared of their parent or caregiver

They protest or cry when it is time to go home

Printable Pocket Pal: Warning Signs of Child Abuse

Here’s how you can help:

Give the child a safe space to talk

Comfort them

Remain calm and listen to what the child is telling you and write it down

Report it by calling the police or your local child protective services agency

Head over to Akron Children’s Hospital’s website for more information about child abuse.