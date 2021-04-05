Keeping Kids Safe: How to know if a child is being abused or neglected

(WYTV) – This month, WYTV is teaming up with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.

Preventing Child Abuse During COVID-19

Do you know how to spot the warning signs?

Here are a few concerning behaviors and physical signs to look for:

  • The child suddenly changes their behavior or performance in school
  • They’re always watchful, preparing for something bad to happen
  • They have unexplained injuries
  • They seem scared of their parent or caregiver
  • They protest or cry when it is time to go home

Printable Pocket Pal: Warning Signs of Child Abuse

Here’s how you can help:

  • Give the child a safe space to talk
  • Comfort them
  • Remain calm and listen to what the child is telling you and write it down
  • Report it by calling the police or your local child protective services agency

Head over to Akron Children’s Hospital’s website for more information about child abuse.

