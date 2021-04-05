Keeping Kids Safe: How to know if a child is being abused or neglected

(WYTV) – This month, WYTV is teaming up with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.
Preventing Child Abuse During COVID-19
Do you know how to spot the warning signs?
Here are a few concerning behaviors and physical signs to look for:
- The child suddenly changes their behavior or performance in school
- They’re always watchful, preparing for something bad to happen
- They have unexplained injuries
- They seem scared of their parent or caregiver
- They protest or cry when it is time to go home
Printable Pocket Pal: Warning Signs of Child Abuse
Here’s how you can help:
- Give the child a safe space to talk
- Comfort them
- Remain calm and listen to what the child is telling you and write it down
- Report it by calling the police or your local child protective services agency
Head over to Akron Children’s Hospital’s website for more information about child abuse.