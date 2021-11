(WKBN) — Some important things to keep in mind this holiday season.

This year, researchers have recalled 15 toys and have found more to pose dangers for children. Doctors revealed scooters cause the most injuries.

Small toy parts are still the number one choking hazard for younger children.

Where the toys are bought also factors into their safety. Experts say people are more likely to come across counterfeits containing toxic chemicals or even toys that have been recalled when shopping online.