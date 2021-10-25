Keeping Kids Safe: Halloween safety tips

(WYTV) – Most people love a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to the safety of our little trick-or-treaters.

Luckily, there are a lot of things parents and kids can do to stay safe this week.

First, plan costumes that are bright and reflective. You can even add reflective tape to outfits or candy bags and give your kids glow sticks to help them see and be seen.

When picking out a costume, make sure it is the right size. This helps prevent trips and falls.

Experts also recommend choosing face paint over a mask when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision but make sure the make-up is non-toxic.

It is also recommended that parents join kids 12 and under for trick-or-treating.

Remind them to look both ways before crossing the street.

Finally, slow down and be alert! Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.

Head over to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ website for more Halloween safety tips.