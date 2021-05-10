Keeping Kids Safe: Expert from Mercy Health discusses Pfizer vaccine for young teens

Dr. Jim Kravec talked about this next big step in the fight against COVID-19

(WYTV) – On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

Regulators say the shots are safe and offer strong protection after testing more than 2,000 volunteers.

Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jim Kravec talked with WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson about this next big step in the fight against COVID-19.

They discussed the timeline of when the Pfizer vaccine would be given to these teens, herd immunity and what parents should keep in mind when deciding whether to have their children vaccinated.

Click on the video above to watch their entire interview.