Keeping Kids Safe: Dramatic drop seen in kids choking to death

(WYTV) – A new report finds the number of kids dying from choking on household objects has plummeted 75% since 1968.

The report was recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Medical professionals say regulations, outreach and more education about choking hazards have likely played a role in the decline.

Children under 3 years old are most at risk of choking as they are more likely to explore and reach for objects.

Some dangerous household objects can be balloons, coins, marbles, marker caps and button-type batteries.