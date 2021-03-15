Keeping Kids Safe: Don’t delay dental care

Local dentists are stressing the importance of six-month checkups, especially as we slowly get back to our normal routines

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to put important things on hold. For many families, it meant delays in dental care.

Many children whose dental problems could have been easily taken care of with a trip to the dentist had to wait, and since teeth don’t get better on their own, those problems just got worse.

Local dentists are stressing the importance of six-month checkups, especially as we slowly get back to our normal routines.

“There’s nothing more important than that, you know. A stitch in time, saves nine, and if you put it off, small problems can become very big problems. Something that’s not painful can turn into something painful. So very, very important to get the six-month checkups,” said Kristine Staser, dental hygienist at Southern Park Dental Works in Boardman.

