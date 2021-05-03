Keeping Kids Safe: COVID cases rising among children

(WYTV) – Children now account for 22% of new COVID cases in the U.S. That’s according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The AAP says children represented one-fifth of new cases reported in the past week, accounting for 71,649 out of 319,601 cases.

This time last year, children ages zero to 19 made up just 3% of cases in America.

Experts link the trend to several factors, particularly high vaccination rates among older Americans.

They also say new COVID variants and the loosening of restrictions on school activities have affected the case numbers.

There is some good news. The FDA could make a decision on whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-to-15 as early as this week.

Pfizer says clinical trials showed the vaccine was 100% effective for 12 to 15 year olds.