Keeping Kids Safe: COVID anxiety may appear as kids head back to class

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say you'll want to let kids know they're safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been a roller coaster of a year for students. Many kids have spent months learning from home due to COVID-19.

Some of them may be returning back to class in the weeks ahead, which is sure to cause some anxiety. So how can you ease those worries?

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say you’ll want to let kids know they’re safe, and the school is making these changes to help prevent the spread of COVID. It’s also important to check in on a child’s mental health during this time.

“If you are having these conversations regularly, it doesn’t feel so weird when there is a problem. If you have a thought or a concern, ask, bring it up. If it’s nothing, that’s OK, but your child might feel even more comfortable if they come back to you two weeks later and there is something there,” said Dr. Ethan Benore, with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Benore says a lot of people are struggling right now, so be sure to show compassion, not only with your own kids but with their teachers, too. They’re dealing with the same kinds of challenges.