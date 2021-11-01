Keeping Kids Safe: COVID-19 vaccine for kids

(WYTV) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids Tuesday.

If the panel signs off on it, children could start getting vaccinated as early as Wednesday.

Doctors at Akron Children’s Hospital are busy preparing for the rollout.

A hospital spokesperson sent us the following statement:

Upon approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds, Akron Children’s plans to host clinics on our Akron and Boardman hospital campuses. It will also be available to patients at our primary care offices, urgent care locations, and at schools where we provide School Health services. This will allow kids to get the vaccine during the course of the school day for the convenience of busy families. Vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to get through the pandemic, all while keeping our patients and each other safe. Michael T. Bigham, Chief Quality Officer, Akron Children’s Hospital

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Friday.