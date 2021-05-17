Keeping Kids Safe: CDC issues mask guidance for schools, DeWine agrees

The CDC says schools should continue to use face masks

(WYTV) – On Monday, the CDC issued guidance on masking for the remainder of the school year.

The CDC says schools should continue to use face masks.

Despite children 12 to 15 years old now being eligible to be vaccinated, the agency says they won’t be fully vaccinated until the school year is over.

Governor Mike DeWine echoed the CDC’s advice.

My recommendation would be that they continue that policy of masking until school is out. It has worked exceedingly well. We’ve seen precious, little spread in the classroom and the reason is because kids have done a great job. Administrators, teachers, everyone’s done a great job, so I would recommend finishing out the school year with masks on,” DeWine said.

Child care centers must also continue masking through June 2. They will then have the option to relax the rules after that.