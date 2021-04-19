Keeping Kids Safe: Best practices during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

(WYTV) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Everyone can play a role and this month, we partnered with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to do just that.
Jennifer Kollar is the public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.
We asked her several questions about child abuse, including how to raise awareness, how to spot warning signs and how to report it.
How to spot the warning signs:
- The child suddenly changes their behavior or performance in school
- They’re always watchful, preparing for something bad to happen
- They have unexplained injuries
- They seem scared of their parent or caregiver
- They protest or cry when it is time to go home
How to help:
- Give the child a safe space to talk
- Comfort them
- Remain calm and listen to what the child is telling you and write it down
- Report it by calling the police or your local child protective services agency
Resources:
- Mahoning County Children Services, call 330-941-8888
- Trumbull County Children Services, call 330-372-2010
- Columbiana County Children Services, call 330-424-1471
- Mercer County Children Services, call 724-662-2703
- Lawrence County Children Services, call 724-658-2558
Watch the video above for the full interview between Kollar and WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson.