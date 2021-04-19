Keeping Kids Safe: Best practices during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Keeping Kids Safe

Everyone can play a role in preventing child abuse and neglect

(WYTV) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Everyone can play a role and this month, we partnered with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to do just that.

Jennifer Kollar is the public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.

We asked her several questions about child abuse, including how to raise awareness, how to spot warning signs and how to report it.

How to spot the warning signs:

  • The child suddenly changes their behavior or performance in school
  • They’re always watchful, preparing for something bad to happen
  • They have unexplained injuries
  • They seem scared of their parent or caregiver
  • They protest or cry when it is time to go home

How to help:

  • Give the child a safe space to talk
  • Comfort them
  • Remain calm and listen to what the child is telling you and write it down
  • Report it by calling the police or your local child protective services agency

Resources:

