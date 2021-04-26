Keeping Kids Safe: Agencies working together to end child abuse

These two agencies are leading the way when it comes to "keeping kids safe"

(WYTV) – This month, WYTV is teaming up with Mahoning County Children Services and Akron Children’s Hospital to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.

These two agencies are leading the way when it comes to “keeping kids safe.”

Akron Children’s has a center focused solely on evaluating and treating children who are abused or neglected.

The CARE (Children at Risk Evaluation Center) Center is made up of a team of skilled professionals.

They ask for the community to be vigilant.

Click here to read about ways to spot or report child abuse.