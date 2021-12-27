Holiday break good time to put down tech, teachers say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many kids are off school this week for winter break, which leaves parents and caregivers with the responsibility of keeping that structure and education going.

With COVID-19 cases ramping up and some places closed over the holiday, finding activities for kids at home can be difficult. Local childcare providers recommend sensory activities like puzzles, painting and play dough. They say keeping a consistent structure and routine is important for kids and will make the transition back to school next week easier.

One suggestion is to get kids to put down the technology.

“A lot of kids are on video games all the time and cell phones, so board games are something I encourage for us to do right now,” said Brooke Williams, owner of Laugh and Learn Academy.

Educational games are also an affordable way for kids to brush up on their knowledge and stay entertained. Reading is also encouraged.