Visitors to one of Presque Isle State Park's beaches won't be able to swim until further notice

ERIE, Pa. (WYTV) – Presque Isle State Park is restricting swimming on one of its beaches along Lake Erie due to a higher-than-normal E. coli count.

Beach 8, one of 13 regulated swimming beaches, will be under restricted swimming until E. coli counts return to safer levels.

According to the Presque Isle State Park operations manager, swimming waters are tested twice a week.

The park says tests will now be done daily.

While Beach 8 will remain open, visitors won’t be allowed to enter the water.