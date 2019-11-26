Don’t forget about healthy eating over the holidays, heart experts warn

They say the approach is simple and you don't have to sacrifice all of your favorite traditions

(WYTV) – The American Heart Association recently named November “Eat Smart Month.”

The national awareness campaign focuses on the idea that making small, simple and healthy changes today can create a difference for generations to come.

The approach is simple — eat smart, add color, move more, be well.

Tracy Behnke, executive director of the Tri-County Heart Association, said it’s important to emphasize healthy eating, especially around the holidays when overindulging can become a habit.

“What we’re asking people to do is just think a little differently about it and maybe do a couple swaps. Choose the holidays that you want to celebrate — we don’t have to celebrate every day from Thanksgiving until Christmas or even until New Year’s. So it’s really just trying to think differently, adding more color to our plates and encouraging our families and friends to do the same thing.”

She said it’s about balance — and it doesn’t have to be difficult.

“It’s just trying something new, portioning your meals and really just adding color to your plate.”

Parents — you can make eating healthy fun and creative for your kids.

“They’re making turkeys out of vegetables using carrots and celery as feathers of a turkey or something like that, even with fruit,” Behnke said. “It’s making it fun and look fun for kids so that they want to try it.”

Daily tips to make this holiday season healthy (from the American Heart Association):