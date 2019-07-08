YMCA in Boardman closes pools after report of child getting sick

The health department said there's no record the child was diagnosed with crypto

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman decided to close its pools Monday after a mother called to say her child may have been infected there.

The child went to a camp at the Boardman Y last week.

The mother told staff the child may have a cryptosporidium infection, also known as crypto. According to the Mayo Clinic, the parasite affects the intestines, causing diarrhea. It’s spread through feces.

The Mahoning County Health Department said it contacted hospitals, but there’s no record of this child being diagnosed with crypto. Still, it recommended the Y close all pools just to be safe.

The Y said it hasn’t gotten any other reports of people being sick with crypto.

There is no testing of water for this parasite, but the Y is doing a super chlorination of all five pools to kill the parasite if it’s in the water.

This process will take 36 hours. The pools should reopen sometime Wednesday.

Symptoms of crypto include:

Watery diarrhea

Dehydration

Lack of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramps or pain

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Some people may have no symptoms. However, crypto can be deadly for people with weak immune systems if they don’t get proper treatment.

The Mayo Clinic says you can prevent an infection by practicing good hygiene (washing hands, especially after contact with animals and infected people) and avoiding swallowing pool or lake water.