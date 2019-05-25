Close to 20,000 kids reported missing in Ohio last year, authorities say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: The Ohio Attorney General's Office [ + - ] Video

(WYTV) - In recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, which happens every year on May 25, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the 2018 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report.

In addition to focusing on missing children, the Missing Persons Unit run by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation plays an integral role in cases and issues involving missing adults, human trafficking and unidentified human remains.

Last year, over 25,000 people were reported missing across the state. Of those, close to 20,000 were children -- 10,643 females and 9,236 males of all ages.

Online database of missing persons in Ohio

Authorities reported 98.1% of those missing children were found safe by year's end. Two were found dead.

There were also 19 attempted child abductions involving 14 girls and five boys.

Of the incidents in which the suspect's method of abduction is known, 37% involved suspects driving vehicles and 61% occurred between 2 and 7 p.m.

Just fewer than half of the incidents happened while the children were walking to or from school.

Last year, Ohio law enforcement issued only ten Amber Alerts related to the disappearance of 19 children. All of them were found safe.

"I urge all Ohioans to take precautions to protect our state's children, to act quickly to aid local law enforcement when someone goes missing and to heed the children around to help ensure that they are cared for and safe," Yost said.

The Missing Persons Unit has a 24-hour toll-free hotline to field calls from law enforcement, parents and community members -- 800-325-5604.