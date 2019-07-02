Citywide event planned in Youngstown to promote safety, education while also having fun

The event is completely free and will come with a lot of goodies for kids like Handel's Ice Cream and books

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A citywide collaboration of nearly two dozen local organizations is gearing up to put on a “Family Fun Day” later this month.

Youngstown: A Crime Free Zone will host the day-long event on July 13 at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street. It will run from noon until 3 p.m.

The event is completely free and will come with a lot of goodies for kids including Handel’s Ice Cream, Nikki’s Take-Out and Catering, haircuts, face painting, T-shirts, live performances and thousands of books.

While it’s meant to spread a message of fun and safety, organizers are also hoping to inspire a love of reading and education.

“Because reading is fundamental and it teaches you, and the actions and the attitudes will be completely different so we want to press upon each person just how important reading is for the children,” said Francine Vazquez.

“Kids need to occupy their minds with things other than what’s out in the streets and we figure that by having this program, which is phase two for kids to be reading during the summertime while they’re away from school so they can still strengthen their education as they go on,” said John Vazquez.

The event will also include a crime-free resources expo as part of the Youngstown Crime-Free Zone initiative, which is a citywide effort to provide the community with safety resources and outreach programs.

For more information, visit the We Love Youngstown Facebook page.