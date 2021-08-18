Buhl Park adds more AEDs after one saved a life last year

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Heart attacks can strike anywhere. Now, a Hermitage park has new tools to give anyone the chance to save the life of a heart attack victim.

Buhl Park in Hermitage just received these brand new AEDS, a way for anyone in the park to lend a helping hand.

AEDs help restart a person’s heart when they enter cardiac arrest, which happened to someone playing pickle ball at Buhl Park last year.

An AED already in the park saved their life.

“It prompted a conversation between the leaders at Sharon Regional Steward Medical Center and our executive director and myself to try and team up,” said Ryan Voisey, Buhl Park director of operations.

Sharon Regional Medical Center donated the new AEDs, and the park now has six.

Doctors demonstrated how easy they are to use.

“People who aren’t trained in how to use them can use them. They just have a description. They say put the pad here, push this button, and that’s really all you need,” said David Shellenbarger, chief medical officer at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Park workers are thankful for the AEDs. They say people’s safety is a priority.

“Keeping them healthy and safe and being able to respond as quickly as we can, whether it’s through staff or community members that are here in the park,” said Tom Roskos, Buhl Park executive director.

The Buhl Park staff is trained in life saving techniques, but giving park-goers access to AEDs means anyone can help.

“It is truly invaluable to have these accessible to, you know, everyone that comes to visit Buhl Park,” Voisey said.