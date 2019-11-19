American Heart Association: With 5 million teens vaping, it’s a health crisis

There will be a community forum this week with panelists including local high schoolers, who will share their experiences

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – #Quit Lying — that’s the new campaign from the American Heart Association aimed at the electronic cigarette industry.

The campaign comes with a big research investment and an advocacy push. It was launched at the association’s scientific conference last week.

The AHA says the teenage vaping epidemic is a health crisis.

Now the agency is putting $20 million toward a research study and this campaign focused on teen vaping.

“According to the latest date that was released just last week, more than 27% of high school students are now reporting that they vape,” said Nancy Brown, with the AHA. “That’s more than one in four of all high schoolers. If you think about it this way, when we started this decade, one in 100 students were vaping and today, one in four students are vaping.”

More than 5 million high school students are now using e-cigarettes.

It’s because of statistics like this that the AHA is taking action on all fronts, including locally.

On Wednesday, the Tri-County American Heart Association is hosting a community forum at 5:30 p.m. at VEC at 979 Tibbetts Wick Road in Girard.

The conversation will bring together local leaders, school officials, volunteers and high school students to talk about vaping among the youth and the steps our community can take to start to turn the tide.

Panelists include Howland Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher, Denise Holloway with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center and four local high school students.

The students will share what they experience daily in school and their social circles, followed by discussion on the epidemic, including an up-close look at the products available and how they are marketed to kids.