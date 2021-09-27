Keeping Kids Safe: Akron Children’s offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Boardman campus

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) -As more and more local school districts are seeing students exposed to the COVID-19 virus, Akron Children’s Hospital is now offering a drive-thru testing clinic.

Akron Children’s Hospital will begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, September 27.

The clinic is available to children whether they are patients or not, with or without symptoms, as well as young adults up to age 26 who are still in the care of Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We started to see increased numbers of families coming to our emergency rooms, our urgent care and our pediatrician officers — many of whom, some are sick and needing just a full evaluation, but many of whom have had some type of exposure or their school system requires testing,” said Lisa Auriliuo of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Administrators say the testing is aimed at students and young adults who are not experiencing severe symptoms but want to see if they need to seek further treatment.

Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at the hospital’s Boardman campus in front of Building C, located at 6505 Market Street.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled through MyChart. Results are expected to be approximately 48 to 72 hours after testing.

Insurance information will be required at the time of scheduling and again at the appointment.