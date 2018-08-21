After-school program in Youngstown closing the achievement gap Copyright by WYTV - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Parents -- you may be ready but your kids will probably tell you otherwise. The next two weeks mark the beginning of back-to-school season across the Valley. That means after-school programs will also be in full swing within the next month.

The Youngstown City School District is expanding its K through 8 after-school program, saying it's helping students evolve both in and out of the classroom.

Youngstown kids head back to school on Wednesday.

"We're excited about it this year," said Amanda McGinnis, deputy chief of school improvement at Youngstown City Schools.

This year, students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Youngstown's nine elementary schools and Rayen Early College will be able to take part in the program, which offers academics, fun enrichment activities and exposure to fundamental sports skills.

"We're focusing on climate and cultures. So everything we're doing during the day, we want to implement during the afternoon for the after school," McGinnis said.

The program starts in October -- Monday through Friday until 6:30 p.m. -- and ends in May. Any child can participate.

Rayen Early College's after-school program runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. It ends earlier because the school starts earlier.

Dinner and a healthy snack will be provided, as well as a ride home -- and it's all free for families.

Several community groups, including the United Way, are also partnering with Youngstown City Schools to aid in the after-school program.

The United Way's Success After 6 coordinators work with kids who need extra help in reading and math.

Success After 6 services children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown will provide programming for seventh- and eighth-graders.

Other partners include Inspiring Minds and The Red Zone but they're still looking for more community partners to help out and donate time to the program.

Through their tireless efforts, educators are working to get students caught up to close those achievement gaps.

"So all of that intervention time we'll be doing during the day, we just doubled it, giving them an extra hour, hour-and-a-half after it," McGinnis said.

Just last year, students who took part in the after-school program saw a year's worth of growth in reading and three quarters of a year in math. That's according to an i-Ready report, which is a computer-based program that helps teachers evaluate and accommodate students through interactive problem-solving, games and more.

"We see a boost with their confidence because they're staying after in a smaller group setting," McGinnis said.

That offers one-on-one learning for the students on a rotation.

"That's a little bit different, too," McGinnis said. "We're giving our teachers some time to establish a routine and procedures and to build a relationship with those students."

Youngstown parents can sign their children up for after school during the district's open house later this week.