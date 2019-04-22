Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Keeping Kids Safe
Keeping Kids Safe: Local law firm hands out 300 bike helmets at summer camp
Senator Sherrod Brown introduces baby crib safety bill
Cosmetic products send over 4,000 kids to hospital each year, study reports
‘Deadliest days’ for teen drivers: What parents should know to keep kids safe on the road
Study: Safety standard not enough to keep kids safe from laundry detergent pods
More Keeping Kids Safe Headlines
Close to 20,000 kids reported missing in Ohio last year, authorities say
Celiac Awareness Month: GI doctor explains symptoms, when to see doctor
Celiac Awareness Month: GI doctor explains how to avoid cross-contamination
Celiac Awareness Month: GI doctor explains what celiac disease is
Celiac Awareness Month: Lisbon family hopes to shed light on seriousness of ‘unseen’ disease
Celiac Awareness Month: What it means to have celiac disease
CDC releases new vaccination guidelines for babies traveling abroad
WYTV anchor receives Golden Quill Award nomination for PANDAS coverage
WYTV anchor receives Golden Quill Award nomination for PANDAS coverage
Study finds time outdoors can lead to better-behaved, happier kids