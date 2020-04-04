How churches in the Valley are celebrating Easter

(WYTV) – In wake of COVID-19, many churches around the area have moved to online platforms to connect with their congregation.
Bethel Church – Poland
Live streaming available through Facebook live and their website.
Christ our Savior Parish – Struthers
Palms available between both parking lots. If it rains, at St. Nicholas by the hall. Live streaming available for both services here.
Church at Warren Healing & Learning Center
Live streaming every Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Covenant Life Hubbard
Recorded sermons on their website
First Baptist Church – New Castle
Live streaming every Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Fredonia Presbyterian Church
Live streaming every Sunday
Hickory United Methodist Church
Easter “drive-in” service on Sunday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Holy Family Parish – Poland
Palms will be given out in drive-thru fashion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Palm Sunday at the school entrance. Easter and Palm Sunday masses will be recorded and posted online.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown
Palms will be distributed Sunday, April 5 from 12 – 2 p.m. underneath the canopy in drive-thru fashion.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
Worship services videos available here
New Covenant Church of the Nazarene – Youngstown
Live streaming on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
New Life Lutheran Church – Liberty Township
Palms available outside the church and live stream services available here
Newton Falls United Methodist Church
Online recorded services available later on their Facebook page
Nile First United Methodist Church
Live streaming available for Palm Sunday adn Easter services at 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services available at 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Recorded online services available here
Redeemer Lutheran Church – Austintown
Online services available here
Rock of Grace
Online services available here
Sebring United Methodist Church
Live streaming available through their website and Facebook page; parishioners are asked to being bread and juice/water for the Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday livestreams.
Simon Road Church of God
Live streaming available here
St. John Episcopal Church – Sharon
Online services available through Facebook Live and Zoom by visiting online or dialing 646-876-9923 and using code 857 403 996
St. Luke Catholic Church
Palms available for pickup on Saturday, April 4 from 4 – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the parking lot.
St. Paul the Apostle Church – New Middletown
Palms will be given out in drive-thru fashion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Palm Sunday. Easter and Palm Sunday masses will be recorded and posted online for parishioners to watch.
Struthers Parkside Church
Live streaming available here at 10:30 a.m. Sundays
Trinity United Methodist Church
Live streaming available here at 11 a.m. Sundays